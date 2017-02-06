Bernadine Burnette elected chairperson of Arizona Indian Gaming Association

Bernadine Burnette, president of the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation, was elected as Chairperson of the Arizona Indian Gaming Association at the organization’s Jan. 13 monthly leadership meeting.
Ms. Burnette has served multiple terms as an officer of the AIGA during her more than 20-year tenure of leadership in her nation, according to a press release.
She also been the Secretary of the National Indian Gaming Association as well as a member of the National Congress of American Indians, the National Indian Education Association and the National Tribal Environmental Council, a release states.
Ms. Burnette said she is proud to provide her leadership and experience as she represents AIGA and its 15 member tribes as the organization continues to advocate, educate, partner and promote Tribal Gaming in the state and throughout the nation.
“I am humbly and respectfully thankful for the confidence of the member tribes to represent the Arizona Indian Gaming Association as we continue to protect Tribal Gaming,” she said in a release. “We will continue to remain unified as we move forward to promote Tribal Gaming and its benefits, not just for Tribal Nations and Communities, but all Arizonans.”
Also during the leadership meeting, AIGA Executive Director Valerie Spicer announced she would be leaving the organization. Ms. Spicer expressed her appreciation and honor of working on behalf of Tribal leaders, her colleagues and staff of AIGA.
“On behalf of AIGA, I express our appreciation for Ms. Spicer’s service to our Tribes during her six years with the organization. We wish her the best as she moves forward in her future endeavors,” Ms. Burnette said in a release.
peaking on behalf of its member Tribes with a unified voice, AIGA serves as a clearinghouse as well as an educational, legislative and public policy resource for tribes, policymakers and the public on Indian gaming issues and tribal community development. This organization works to maintain and protect Indian sovereign governmental authority.
