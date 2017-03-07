BGCS announces addition of new board members

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale has announced the appointment of Paul Baker, Steven R. Beeghley, and Mark Hiegel to its Board of Governors.
Mr. Baker is a Real Estate Broker at RE/MAX; Mr. Beeghley is construction advisor and commercial litigator at Sacks Tierney, P.A.; and Mr. Hiegel is Scottsdale Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, according to a press release.
The board offers strategic leadership for the organization, guiding the work of nine clubs serving more than 16,000 youth within the communities of Scottsdale, north Phoenix, Fountain Hills, Mesa, the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community and the Hualapai Nation.
A leader in youth development, BGCS provides programming to prepare its members to become 21st Century leaders, globally competitive graduates, innovative dream-makers and healthy game-changers.
“We are very happy to add the leadership of Paul, Steven and Mark to our board of governors,” said Dr. Lisa Hurst, BGCS president and CEO, in the press release.
“All three of these individuals bring vast experience and knowledge to our organization. We look forward to their engagement as we work together to create great futures for our kids.”
Paul Baker
A broker in the top-ranked RE/MAX office in north Scottsdale, Mr. Baker has received numerous awards in his 30-year career representing buyers, sellers and investors, the release stated.
In addition to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale, Mr. Baker is a past member of the Scottsdale Active 20/30 Club and the Scottsdale Chamber of Commerce. He and his wife are parents of a 20-year-old daughter who will transfer from Scottsdale Community College to Arizona State University in the fall.
Steven R. Beeghley
Mr. Beeghley is an AV-Preeminent rated construction advisor and commercial litigator. He is a shareholder at Sacks Tierney P.A. and a member of the firm’s Executive Committee.
Mr. Beeghley is a member of the State Bar Construction Law Section and a co-author of the “Change Orders” chapter in the Arizona Construction Law Practice Manual. He was also honored by Best Lawyers as a best lawyer in construction law.
Outside the practice of law, Mr. Beeghley is the Chairman of the Maricopa County Risk Management Trust. He is also active in Arizona Business Leadership, the Fiesta Bowl Committee as a Yellow Jacket Life Member, and in Executive Council Charities.
Mark Hiegel
Scottsdale Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Mr. Hiegel has served as the director of marketing and business development for Greenberg Traurig, an international law firm in Phoenix, as well as national communications manager for Make-A-Wish, America, the release stated.
Mr. Hiegel is a marketing/advertising and business development executive with an extensive background in brand management, market identification, segmentation and penetration programs to increase production and market share for employer and client organizations.
He serves as an active and past member of more than 20 civic and philanthropic boards.
