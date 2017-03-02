BGCS announces Kyla Silas as 2017 Youth of the Year

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale named Kyla Silas as its 2017 Youth of the Year at the organization’s Annual Celebrate Youth at Blue Door Ball gala Friday, Feb. 24.
Ms. Silas, 18, of Peach Springs, accepted the honor at the gala held at the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa.
More than 700 guests were in attendance including BGCS partners and supporters, community notables including Scottsdale Mayor Jim Lane, Fountain Hills Mayor Linda Cavanagh, State Sen. John Cavanagh, philanthropists Bob and Renee Parsons, as well as representatives of Arizona Cardinals Receiver Larry Fitzgerald and Arizona Coyotes Defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson, according to a press release.
Ms. Silas joined the Peach Springs Club two years ago, where she has been involved as a junior staff member and has helped to coach and run the club’s first basketball camp.
“I gained an understanding of the importance of planning activities, programs and events sometimes months in advance and the importance of community collaborations and partnerships,” Ms. Silas said in the press release. “This experience helped to solidify my dream of earning my degree and going back home to work on the Hopi reservation.”
Ms. Silas plans to attend Arizona State University in the fall to earn her degree in psychology.
“We are so proud of Kyla and all of our youth. It is amazing to see their growth during their time at the Clubs,” said Dr. Lisa Hurst, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale, in the press release. “Hearing their personal stories of triumph and plans to become the next generation of leaders is what our work is all about.”
As the newly crowned Youth of the Year, Ms. Silas will represent Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale throughout the year, receive a $5,000 scholarship made possible by Voya Financial® and will advance on to the State Youth of the Year competition.
State finalists go on to compete in regional competitions where finalists advance to compete nationally in Boys & Girls Clubs of America Youth of the Year competition, the release stated.
