BGCS will hold a meeting on launching a girls’ developmental volleyball league

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale will hold an informational meeting on launching a girls’ developmental volleyball league to start in September in North Scottsdale.
The meeting will be held 5-6 p.m. on May 5 at the BGCS Thunderbirds Branch located 20199 N. 78th Place in Scottsdale, according to a press release about BGCS’s new partnership with Chris Stanfield’s Avalanche Athletics.
The Healthy Game-Changers league has three divisions including Lil’ Flurries for 7-to 9-year-olds, Yeti for 10-to 12-year-olds, and White Out for 13-to 18-year-olds. The league will focus on all skill sets including serving, hitting, blocking, passing, as well as defensive and offensive systems, the release noted.
Avalanche Athletics is known for developing competitive youth athletes in a constructive and positive environment that supports and promotes individual growth while helping the athlete reach his or her full potential and goals.
BGCS’s mission is to empower youth of all ages and backgrounds to develop qualities needed to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens, the release said.
“At our Clubs, we help youth develop the skills needed to succeed in life, lead healthy lifestyles and avoid risky behaviors,” said Dr. Lisa Hurst, BGCS chief executive officer, in a prepared statement. “Our positive adult mentors help our members develop strong character and creativity preparing them to become the next generation of leaders.”
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.