Bird Cloud Island: Scottsdale Art opens feathered-friend hangout

This summer, Scottsdale Public Art and artist Koryn Woodward Wasson are transforming the Gallery at Civic Center Library into a family-friendly resort hotel titled “Bird Cloud Island.”
Once only for birds, Bird Cloud Island is opening its doors to human families so they can get out of the summer heat and enjoy some rest and relaxation alongside their feathered friends, according to a press release.
While exploring the hotel as either a guest or a concierge-in-training, visitors can enjoy the resort’s special bird-friendly amenities like the Neato-Nido Nests, Early’s Diner, the Jewel Pool and the Good-Night Show at the Luna Club.
Bird Cloud Island also will host a variety of free, art-making and educational workshops so guests can learn more about their local bird population and how birds and humans rely on each other for survival.
Whether guests become an official hotel guest, a “Four Feather Society” member or a visitor to the grounds, all are invited to attend the free, family-friendly workshops created by Ms. Wasson, who is also the “hotel manager.”
Workshops:
- 10-11 a.m. May 22 – Birdhouse Building Workshop: Recycling books, cans and decoupage, learn to make birdhouses for feathered friends.
- 9-10 a.m. June 5 – Birdfeeder Workshop: Using recycled materials and bird seeds, residents will take on this messy project outside the library early in the day. Bring water and a hat.
- 10-11 a.m. July 3 – Patriotic Eagle Feather Crown Workshop: The bald eagle was chosen June 20, 1782, as the emblem of the United States of America. To celebrate our nation’s independence, guests will create a majestic bald eagle feather crown in this workshop.
- 10 a.m.-noon July 15 – Bird Puppets Workshop: Join to make up to three different bird puppets: paper finger puppet, sock puppet and paper cup puppet with local actor, director and puppet maker, Steve Wilcox.
- 4-5 p.m. July 27 – Macrame’ Hummingbird Feeders Workshop: Learn how to tie string into macramé for a hanging bird feeder with Amy Guerrerro, local macramé artist and entrepreneur.
- 10-11 a.m. Aug. 12 – Bird Cloud Island Masks: Join on stage in your best bird costume. Create a bird mask with feathers, sequins and fun colors. What kind of bird will you be?
Scottsdale Public Art will host an opening reception celebrating Bird Cloud Island 5-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 11.
The public is invited to the official ribbon-cutting and an exclusive tour with Ms. Wasson, the release stated.
Guests of all ages can get into character by making their own bird mask or hotel concierge cap, and enjoy snacks and refreshments. Additional events include a lecture about artist and designer Harwood Steiger at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 16, at the Civic Center Library Auditorium, and a closing reception.
Details about the Bird Cloud Island closing reception will be announced later, the release stated.
Ms. Wasson has a BFA in arts education with an emphasis on printmaking from Arizona State University. In 2014, she worked with her husband, artist Roy Wasson Valle, and to create the “Camp Dreamtree” exhibition at Scottsdale Public Art’s Gallery @ The Library.
For more information about Bird Cloud Island at the Gallery @ The Library, Scottsdale Civic Center, the opening and closing receptions, and details for the free workshops, visit ScottsdalePublicArt.org.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.