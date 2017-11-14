Bob’s Biker Blast raises $500K for Phoenix Children’s Hospital

The Sixth Annual Bob’s Biker Blast raised $500,000 for Phoenix Children’s Hospital with the help of more than 10,000 bikers, motorcycle enthusiasts and music lovers.
According to a press release, in addition to proceeds generated by the Nov. 4 event, Bob Parsons announced that The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation added to the donation, resulting in the final amount the hospital will receive on Thursday, Nov. 16.
Including this year’s event, Bob’s Biker Blast has contributed $2.2 million to the hospital’s Hope Fund for the past six years, noted the release.
The Hope Fund helps the hospital offer the best care, medical specialists, cutting-edge technology and behavioral health services to families who are unable to pay, the release said.
And, the Hope Fund provides medical services to homeless youth through the “Crews’n Healthmobile,” which is a mobile medical program to remotely treat infants, children and youth up to the age of 24 who are homeless or at-risk of being homeless.
“It’s heartbreaking when any child has to deal with a serious medical condition,” said business-woman and philanthropist Mrs. Parsons in a prepared statement.
“It’s inspiring to see our com-munity come together in support of Phoenix Children’s Hospital. The hospital’s commitment to reach children with the least access to care, including those also facing homelessness, motivates us to do more.”
Phoenix Children’s Hospital Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer Steve Schnall says the Parsons Foundation effort to support children in need is second to none.
“We are incredibly grateful to Bob and Renee Parsons and their remarkable dedication to helping us provide the best quality care to the patients at Phoenix Children’s Hospital,” he said in the release. “Their continued support, and seeing how the biker community rallies be-hind our patients, never ceases to blow us away.”
The annual event was not only hosted by local entrepreneur and philanthropist Mr. Parsons, but Harley-Davidson of Scottsdale and GO AZ Motorcycles.
Bob’s Biker Blast is said to celebrate diversity within motorcycling and the positive impact bikers have on their community.
“Bob’s Biker Blast is definitely a great time, but more importantly it’s about helping those in need,” said Mr. Parsons in a prepared statement.
“Renee and I believe that every child deserves access to outstanding medical care, regardless of the family’s financial situation, and that’s why we continue to rally our community in support of Phoenix Children’s Hospital.”
