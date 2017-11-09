Boulders Resort & Spa appoints Kyle Lipetzky as executive chef

Kyle Lipetzky, recently appointed executive chef for the Boulders Resort & Spa, will oversee the resort’s five busy kitchens.
The sites include the Palo Verde Restaurant, the Grill Kitchen and Bar, the Spotted Donkey Cantina, the Spa Café and the Discovery Lounge, according to a press release.
Boulders Resort & Spa is at 34631 N. Tom Darlington Drive in north Scottsdale.
He plans to oversee menu development and food preparation respectful of the region’s integrity by incorporating local Arizona ingredients and freshly foraged produce from the resort’s own organic garden, according to a press release.
“Kyle brings a high level of culinary expertise and superior management skills to his position here,” said Brian Archibald, director of food & beverage. “I am confident that he will help to bring our exemplary food and beverage efforts to an even higher level.”
An 18-year veteran in the culinary arts, Chef Lipetzky joins the Boulders from the Arizona Biltmore Resort where he held the position of executive sous chef for six food and beverage outlets. Previously held culinary positions include the Chef de Cuisine positions at the JW Marriott Camelback Inn and the Phoenician Resort.
He was formerly the executive chef at Chase Park Plaza, a four-diamond hotel in St. Louis, Mo.
Go to theboulders.com.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.