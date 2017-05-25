Boys & Girls Club renames branch after Scottsdale Charros

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, May 24, to formally and publicly announce the name change of their club located in the Paiute Neighborhood Center from Paiute Branch to Scottsdale Charros Branch.
Mayor Jim Lane and Council Members Virginia Korte, Kathy Littlefield and Police Chief Alan G. Rodbell were on hand for the celebration highlighting the Charros’ commitment to youth and the community.
“The naming of the branch to the Scottsdale Charros Branch is consistent with what the Charros are all about: promoting Scottsdale, youth, students and the community,” said Mayor Lane who also is a Charro member, according to a press release.
The Scottsdale Charros Branch of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale provides after school and summer break programming for youth from all schools including Tonalea K-8, Arcadia Neighborhood Learning Community, Tavan Elementary, Hirsch Academy, Ingleside Middle School, Coronado and Arcadia high schools.
“What an incredible day,” said Scottsdale Charros Executive Director Dennis Robbins, in the press release.
Mr. Robbins recounted the long history of partnership between the two organizations including the many Charros who have served on the boards of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale and its foundation.
“I attended the Boys & Girls Club as a kid. I went to the Osborn Branch and played on my first tackle football team at the Club,” Mr. Robbins noted in the press release.
Scottsdale City Council approved the renaming at its Feb. 21 regular meeting.
“From their beginnings in the early 1960s, the Scottsdale Charros have supported our clubs and in 1996 they made a significant donation to the development of the Paiute Neighborhood Center where we are today,” said Dr. Lisa Hurst, chief executive officer of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale, in the press release.
“Naming our branch in downtown Scottsdale after the Charros is quite fitting as their continuous investment in our clubs has been immensely important to our work of equipping all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.”
