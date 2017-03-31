Bret Michael, Veterans Charity Ride bring deserving veterans to Arizona Bike Week

Veterans Charity Ride, a non-profit motorcycle therapy and wellness program for severely wounded and amputee veterans, is teaming up with rock and roll legend Bret Michaels, Phoenix and Scottsdale businesses and veteran organizations to bring local veterans to Arizona Bike Week.
Located at WestWorld of Scottsdale, a 360-acre event park, Arizona Bike Week is said to be the largest motorcycle event in the Southwest, according to a press release.
VCR is providing veterans with specialty motorcycles to ride through the country, explore America and get veterans outdoors. The results of their program is a healthier and happier, more capable individual, who is now living life in a better physical and mental conditions, the release stated.
VCR and local veterans will be welcomed to Arizona Bike Week by Bret Michaels at 9 p.m., Wednesday, April 5, during his opening night performance.
Mr. Michaels, a son of a veteran, is an Arizona resident and an avid biker, both on street and dirt. He took his solo band to forward operating bases in Afghanistan, Iraq and Kuwait to play for the men and women in the armed forces, the release stated.
“I cannot thank these men and women enough for their patriotism, personal sacrifice and the freedom we all get to enjoy,” Mr. Michaels said in a press release.
In addition to opening night, VCR and local veterans will attend nightly concerts, flat track races on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, bike shows and activities. A full schedule of events can be found at http://azbikeweek.com.
“We are so excited to bring Veterans Charity Ride to Arizona Bike Week,” said VCR founder, Dave Frey, in the press release.
“Our main mission is to reach fellow veterans, get them out of the house and back into the environment, so they can experience life and living again. The organizers of ABW have been amazing, welcoming us with open arms, and helping us with our mission. The support from Indian Motorcycle and our partners, and the local veteran groups we’ve been working with has been phenomenal.”
Indian Motorcycle and the American Legion Riders Chapter 58, along with American Legion Post 44, Indian Motorcycle of Scottsdale and their Indian Motorcycle Riders Group Scottsdale are sponsoring a Veterans Motorcycle Therapy Ride on Thursday, April 6.
All veterans and riders are welcome to attend the event, which begins at 9:30 a.m. at Indian Motorcycle of Scottsdale, located at 8420 E. Butherus Dr. Additional details are available at Vets Ride AZ (https://www.facebook.com/events/225060774641233/).
