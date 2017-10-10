Broken water heater floods, damages Scottsdale’s Little Red School House

Scottsdale’s Little Red School House Historical Museum is seeking assistance to fund emergency repairs following a serious flood that damaged archives and memorabilia.
Museum supporters are seeking assistance to fund emergency repairs to the historic museum and to salvage portions of the collection that were damaged in the flood, according to a press release.
“We have very limited resources. We really need the community’s assistance to make the museum usable again and to rescue pieces of our collection that are frankly, not replaceable,” said Steve Randall, President of the Scottsdale Historical Society Board of Directors in a prepared statement. “They are one-of-a-kind items.”
To donate, interested parties can visit ScottsdaleHistory.org and click on the “join us” link.
The museum is operated by the non-profit Scottsdale Historical Society, whose mission is to preserve and interpret the history and cultural heritage of both Scottsdale and the Southwest.
The flood occurred in late September and was caused by a broken water heater, the press release stated. Several inches of water covered the museum’s basement, where much of the archive collection is stored.
The museum board had tremendous expectations for the fall season. Prior to the flood, they were getting ready to unveil a new website, updated exhibits and host an anniversary event.
Those plans are on hold while board members assess the flood damage and work to repair the museum and salvage its collection, the press release stated.
The Scottsdale Historical Museum is in downtown Scottsdale at 7333 E. Scottsdale Mall.
