Brophy Fashion Show to fund financial aid scholarships

On Friday, Nov. 3, the Brophy College Preparatory Mothers’ Guild and Neiman Marcus will host the annual Brophy Fashion Show with proceeds exclusively benefiting the Brophy Financial Aid Fund.
This year’s event, entitled “Set the World on Fire” will take place at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess Hotel, and feature the fashions of Monique Lhuillier, presented by Neiman Marcus and the designer herself, according to a press release. Ms. Lhuillier is internationally recognized as one of America’s foremost designers and has donated a ball gown to be raffled at the event.
In addition, more than 200 members of Brophy’s senior class will be dressed in fashions from Biltmore Fashion Park, Scottsdale Fashion Square, other fine Phoenix retailers, the Brophy Varsity Shop and its many clubs and sports teams.
While the fun and lively event is an annual crowd pleaser – the Brophy Fashion Show’s fundraising purpose is to dramatically change the lives of deserving young men thorough contributions to the Brophy College Preparatory Financial Aid Fund, the press release stated.
Since 1984, the Brophy Fashion Show has raised more than $6 million for scholarships awarded to academically-qualified students who would not otherwise have the opportunity to attend Brophy.
The event starts at 10:30 a.m. and includes a social hour, lunch, shopping, raffles, and fashions showcased by professional models and Brophy seniors. Co-chairs Kathleen Graham and Missy Smith, who are both mothers of Brophy seniors and married to Brophy graduates, have been planning the event for nearly a year.
“We are grateful for Kathleen and Missy’s leadership and dedication on behalf of Brophy,” said Brophy President Adria Renke, in a prepared statement. “The funds raised from their tireless work will dramatically impact the lives of deserving students and their families.”
For more information on sponsorship opportunities and pre-event fundraisers, contact Pam Kolbe at pamkolbe@cox.net. To purchase tables, individual tickets, centerpieces, commemorative shirts or raffle tickets, go to the Brophy website, www.brophyprep.com.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.