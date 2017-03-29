Bruce Arians partners with CASA to recruit volunteers

Bruce Arians, head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, is encouraging folks to get involved in his “Red Flag Challenge” by volunteering their time as a Court Appointed Special Advocate, or CASA volunteer.
The campaign, which will run through April, was made possible by a $75,000 grant to CASA of Arizona from the National CASA Association, according to a press release.
“Helping children in foster care is near and dear to my family. My wife, Christine, has been involved with CASA programs in the several states we’ve lived, and it’s an honor to support the program here in Arizona,” Mr. Arians said in the press release. “I’m looking forward to celebrating a great turnout from the community in response to the Red Flag Challenge.”
The campaign aims to recruit at least 100 new CASA volunteers statewide by the end of April. CASA volunteers speak for the best interests of abused and neglected children whose futures are being decided during juvenile court proceedings.
In a child welfare system challenged by increasing caseloads, a CASA volunteer can make the single greatest difference in a child’s life and ensures the child receives services such as therapy, substance abuse counseling, and special medical or educational support during their time living in out of home care, the release stated.
“CASA volunteers bring the child to life for the judge,” said Nancy Molever, state program manager for CASA of Arizona, in the press release. “They make the courts aware of each child’s unique circumstances and needs and ensure that the child has someone consistent in their lives.”
Unfortunately, not every child gets the benefit of having a CASA volunteer on their side. There are more than 17,000 children in foster care statewide, and just over 1,000 CASA volunteers, which means less than one out of 10 children is fortunate enough to be appointed a CASA volunteer.
Fortunately, CASA Programs in Arizona are prepared to support new and current CASA advocates ready to get involved.
Individuals who are interested to volunteer their time as a Court Appointed Special Advocate can visit CASARedFlag.com.
