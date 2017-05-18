Burial of power lines near Scottsdale Stadium approved by city council

Scottsdale City Council decided to move forward with the burying of power lines along the north side of Osborn Road directly east of Scottsdale Stadium and other budget actions deemed necessary for the project.
The approval came at the Tuesday, May 9 city council meeting as part of the local governing body’s consent agenda.
Some budget actions Community Services Parks and Recreation staff deemed necessary included a $66,000 budget appropriation transfer from the Scottsdale Stadium Safety Repairs and Maintenance CIP Project General Fund to a newly created Capital Improvement Plan project called Scottsdale Stadium Osborn Road APS Improvements.
This money will fund trenching and conduit installation costs for the project, according to a May 9 staff report.
Additionally, the city will receive a one-time payment of $4,000 from Arizona Public Service, which comes from a series of credits the city acquired to offset the APS cost of work on the project.
As part of the resolution, council approved an Underground Electrical Easement of 180 square feet to APS and APS has agreed to purchase the easement for an “estimated fair market value” of $13,500. APS needs the easement to install a switching cabinet on city property.
During the design of the proposed undergrounding facilities, APS trimmed existing trees around its power limes per a statute that allowed them to do so. However, staff said the trimming was overly extensive and APS agreed to provide a $14,000 credit to its work in return.
Additionally, the city will apply its $2,500 deposit it paid to begin the APS design process to the cost of work, leaving the city with a $4,000 one-time payment from APS.
As a whole, staff said in its report the estimated project budget for this work is $70,000.
Staff would like to bury the overhead power lines because eucalyptus trees planted in 2005 have grown into the power lines and staff would like to maintain the aesthetics of the tree canopies, according to a city staff report.
As a result, staff and APS have worked together to begin the process of burying the lines.
