Business owner Richard Sutz shares his cardiovascular health story

To help raise awareness about heart disease, a long-time Scottsdale resident and business owner, Richard Sutz, will share his story at a free public forum about cardiovascular health.
Abrazo Community Health Network is hosting the Embrace Your Heart public forum from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Sept.15 at the Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resort’s Highland Center, 11111 N. 7th St., in Phoenix.
Participants can come early for free health screenings. Media personality Heidi Foglesong will moderate the event featuring live broadcasts of advanced cardiac procedures, patient and physician storytelling, plus a question-and-answer session with some of Abrazo’s top cardiovascular specialists.
Mr. Sutz, 85, will be among storytellers as he shares about his experience of shortness of breath but wasn’t a good candidate for open-heart surgery. However, he was happy to learn of a new and less invasive way to get a new aortic heart valve, according to a press release.
The procedure called Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement is done with a catheter, requiring no incisions, allowing patients to have fewer complications, less blood loss and less post-surgical recovery time in the hospital, the release said.
Dr. Timothy Byrne, an Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital interventional cardiologist, inserted a catheter carrying the new valve through a tiny puncture in Mr. Sutz’s groin, using special imaging equipment to guide and position the valve in to place.
“I was up and walking right away and I was only in the hospital for a day-and-a-half. It was incredible. I had zero pain,’’ Mr. Sutz said in a prepared statement.
Adding how pleased he was to quickly return to his busy life, Mr. Sutz, a mechanical engineer and inventor, works full time managing two Scottsdale businesses involving low-speed wind turbines that he designed with enhanced reading programs he developed.
“Cardiology continues to progress at a rapid pace with new testing, treatments and technologies helping people not only live longer but also healthier,’’ said Dr. Byrne, Abrazo’s market medical director of interventional cardiology and the event’s keynote speaker.
Despite advancements, heart disease remains the number one killer in the US. The Centers for Disease Control reports that more than 600,000 Americans die of heart disease each year, which is one in every four deaths, the release noted.
“Health education and disease prevention should be top priorities for patients and their caregivers. At Abrazo, we are committed to helping patients and their loved ones understand the risks associated with heart disease so they can seize control of their health,’’ Dr. Byrne added.
If interested in the latest advancements in cardiovascular care, along with tips for a heart-healthy lifestyle, register to attend the event at AbrazoHealth.com/HeartHealth or call 844-563-6109. Seating is limited.
