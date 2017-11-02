Cactus Shadows High School announces new equestrian club

Within the Cave Creek Unified School District, horsemanship is a hot topic, school officials say.
In response, the district’s only high school, Cactus Shadows, has announced the development of a new equestrian club.
The new club’s sponsor, Tina Steensen-Bech, says she has many members with varying backgrounds in horsemanship, according to a press release. Activities planned for this year include volunteer work at local stables and rescues, visits to an equine hospital and spectating at WestWorld equestrian events.
Guest speakers will include veterinarians and representatives from colleges and universities with equine programs and equestrian teams. Local breeders, horse therapy trainers, polo players and jockeys will also be visiting the club’s membership, the press release stated.
“Over the last nine years, I have had many conversations with our students who ride competitively,” Principal Steve Bebee said in a prepared statement. “It is really cool that Cactus Shadows will now have a club that will bond students who love to ride horses together at school.”
The equestrian club’s mission is to education members about horse care, health and safety, equestrian education opportunities and careers, and current part-time jobs in the community. Having fun discussing equestrian topics and visiting shows together is also a top priority.
“Cactus Shadows is an ideal place for an equestrian club,” Jim Swetter, assistant principal at Cactus Shadows, said in a prepared statement. “We have so many students who take part in equestrian events at all levels and styles that it just seems natural for these students to have this venue. I commend our students and Ms. Steensen-Beck who have been working hard to start the equestrian club.”
The Cave Creek Unified School District also has an elementary-level equestrian program at Horseshoe Trails Elementary School for kindergarten through sixth grade. Additionally, one of their students, Nicole Larson, was recently congratulated for lettering in the U.S. Equestrian Athlete Lettering Program all four years of high school.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.