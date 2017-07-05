Cactus Shadows High School receives grant for health & wellness program

The Cave Creek Unified School District has announced that Cactus Shadows High School has received a grant award for The Health and Wellness Program from the Governor’s Office of Youth, Faith and Family.
Thirty-one Arizona schools from across six counties received this funding from the program that aims to prevent drug and alcohol abuse and increase well-being, according to a press release.
“The dollars provided through the High School Health and Wellness program will enable school administrators to engage in proactive measures to prevent drug and alcohol abuse and increase the well-being of Arizona’s youth,” the press release stated.
CCUSD would like to thank Gina Durbin, director of education and community services for writing the grant.
“We are very excited to have been an awardee of this grant to further expand our prevention programs at Cactus Shadows High School and support our students against substance abuse and risky behaviors,” Debbi C. Burdick, superintendent of the Cave Creek Unified School District said in the press release.
“The AZ High School Health and Wellness Program will support engagement and positive school interactions between students and staff, as well as peer to peer relationships. We are grateful to the Governor’s Office for supporting youth prevention programming in AZ and want to thank Ms. Gina Durbin for her continuing efforts to do the same.”
