Cactus Shadows honors Paralympic champion Lora Webster

Cactus Shadows Alumna and Paralympic Athlete, Lora Webster, will be the Grand Marshall for the 13th annual Cactus Shadows Homecoming Parade.
The parade begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30. Parade begins at Harold’s Corral and ends at Spur Cross on Cave Creek Road, in Cave Creek. All seven CCUSD schools will be participating, according to a press release.
Ms. Webster began playing volleyball at the age of 5 at the YMCA. At age 11, she was diagnosed with osteosarcoma (bone cancer) and had her left leg amputated.
She played four years of volleyball, ran track for a year and also was on the diving team. Ms. Webster graduated Cactus Shadows High School in 2004. She has participated in the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro (gold medal); London (silver medal); Beijing (silver medal) and Athens (bronze medal).
Ms. Webster was named the “Best Blocker” of the 2016 Paralympic Games with 19 blocks and 38 rebounds, the press release stated. She is a member of the U.S. Women’s Sitting Volleyball Team named Team USA’s 2016 “Best Paralympic Team.”
As part of Homecoming Week, Ms. Webster will be speaking to Falcon Athletes this Friday in the Blue Gym and will be inducted into the Cactus Shadows High School Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony will take place on Friday, Oct. 6 during the Falcons Homecoming Game.
“One of the most important things that a high school can do is to always remember the people that came before you and helped to create the traditions that have been established that define who we are as a school,” Cactus Shadows High School Principal Dr. Bebee said in a prepared statement. “Taking the time every year to induct new members into our Hall of Fame is an honor and is what keeps the Falcon Pride that exists today flourishing at Cactus Shadows. Congratulations to our 2017 inductees.”
