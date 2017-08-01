Cactus Shadows student garners national cycling award

Cactus Shadows High School, located in the Cave Creek Unified School District, has announced that senior Spencer Ciammitti has been awarded the 2016 National Interscholastic Cycling Award.
This award, sponsored by REI and the International Mountain Bicycling Association Teen Trail Corps, “honors an individual who has demonstrated respect, empathy and compassion towards other trail users by working both on and off the bike to build awareness and care for trails in their community,” according to a press release.
Mr. Ciammitti has been a student in the Cave Creek Unified School District since kindergarten.
“The success that CCUSD students continue to have are an amazing result of the talented students we have the privilege to interact with in our district,” said Cactus Shadows High School Principal Dr. Steve Bebee, in the press release.
The NICA award is a way of formally recognizing contributions individual students have made in the name of high school cycling, and the national high school mountain biking movement, the press release stated.
