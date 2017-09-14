Call to residents: Scottsdale seeks city flag designs

Scottsdale residents should get their crayons and markers out, because the municipality is preparing to ask for new city flag designs.
On Tuesday, Sept. 12, the Scottsdale City Council approved on consent, a resolution adopting a process for soliciting and evaluating new design ideas for the Scottsdale city flag. The consent agenda item passed 7-0.
The request for a new city flag came this past summer, on June 16, when Mayor Jim Lane and the city council received an email from resident Connor Heron regarding the current flag.
Mr. Heron believed the flag not only didn’t represent Scottsdale, but the North American Vexillological Association ranked the current flag low on its scale of design principals, according to a Scottsdale city staff report.
The seal was adopted in 1951, the same year as incorporation, and a Dec. 14, 1954 council auction authorized “the purchase of a flag for town hall,” however, no official action was found regarding the design of the flag, the staff report states.
On June 27, Scottsdale City Council unanimously asked staff to “bring back a process for review that will engage Scottsdale residents in a discussion about a possible new or redesign of the city flag.”
Members of the Mayors office, attorney’s office and information technology office collaborated to determine a strategy for soliciting new design ideas.
With a public process some communities such as Milwaukee and Orlando received over 900 design proposals, the staff report states. In other cities, local historians or existing committees narrow down submissions for a council vote.
Staff’s recommended steps are:
- Staff will design a digital process whereby citizens can electronically submit flag designs to the city.
- The Office of Communications will solicit designs from citizens through various communication tools.
- Staff will seek public input on submitted designs.
- The Neighborhood Advisory Commission will review public input and recommend a narrowed list to council.
- The city council will decide if they would like to choose one of these designs or keep the current city of Scottsdale flag.
