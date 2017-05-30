Camelot Therapeutic director recognized as ‘real life superhero’

Camelot Therapeutic Horsemanship Executive Director, Mary Hadsell, has been named Phoenix and Scottsdale-area’s “Real Life Woman Superhero,” following a nationwide search for every day women making a difference in the community.
Ms. Hadsell, who “creates independence, confidence and joy in people with physical disabilities, was one of more than 700 nominations submitted to Studio Movie Grill, according to a press release.
In a search to find inspirational women, SMG compiled a seven-person review committee who combed through each submission to select worthy representatives.
The “Real Life Women Superheroes” were chosen based on their dedication to helping others, resiliency in the face of tough circumstances and professional achievement, the press release stated.
Ms. Hadsell and a guest, along with her fellow honorees, are to be flown to Dallas to attend the red-carpet screening of Warner Bros. Pictures’ ‘Wonder Woman,’ on May 31.
Prior to the film each honoree will be presented SMG’s Opening Hearts and Minds Award, which includes a $1,000 donation to be made to each honoree’s charity of choice.
Ms. Hadsell’s application was noted as a compelling nomination, stating “every single day she creates independence, confidence and joy in people with physical disabilities,” the press release stated.
Camelot Therapeutic Horsemanship, located in north Scottsdale, is a nonprofit organization that provides lessons in horsemanship to children and adults with physical disabilities.
