Campana joins Boys & Girls Club of Greater Scottsdale development team

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale has named Rich Campana to the position of gift officer/annual campaign director.
BGCS, a youth development organization, serves thousands of young people annually at its nine clubs, with a mission to enable its members to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens, the release states.
Mr. Campana is a Scottsdale native and during his formative years was a member of the Boys & Girls Club, according to a press release.
Serving as the annual campaign manager and gift officer, Mr. Campana will be working with a portfolio of individual and corporate donors to ensure philanthropic goals are being met through Club programs.
“Rich’s longtime ties to the greater Scottsdale community and his heart for making sure kids in our communities have access to the best possible resources we have to offer make him an invaluable member of our team,” said Dr. Lisa Hurst, BGCS chief executive officer, in a prepared statement.
Prior to BGCS, Mr. Campana held international marketing and management positions in both Italy and Ireland. His nonprofit experience includes work for Ballet Arizona and Great Hearts Academies, the release states.
“I am excited to be part of an organization that has such a positive transformative impact on youth,” said Mr. Campana in the release. “Working on behalf of local youth through Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale is a great way to give back to my community.”
Mr. Campana serves on the board of directors at the Scottsdale Mechanical and Railroad Society, the Fathers’ Council for Arizona Cactus-Pine Girl Scouts and is recent graduate of Scottsdale Leadership.
