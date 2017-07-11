Carefree Kiwanis back STEM partnership at Lone Mountain Elementary

Lone Mountain Elementary School, in Cave Creek Unified School District, agreed to a three-year partnership with the Arizona Science Center on July 10.
The partnership will include family science nights, assemblies, in-classroom events for kindergarten through sixth grade, professional development and STEM implementation coaching sessions for teachers, according to a press release.
The STEM — or science, technology, engineering and math — program at Lone Mountain is regarded as one of a kind, the press release stated, employing a full-time STEM teacher who loves robotics and LEGO-engineering.
The partnership was made possible by the generous donations of Kiwanis of Carefree.
