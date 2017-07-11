Carefree Kiwanis back STEM partnership at Lone Mountain Elementary

Pictured from left is Dr. Rob Robertson, vice president of leadership and learning at the Arizona Science Center, with Lone Mountain Elementary School Principal, Rob Miller. (submitted photo)

Lone Mountain Elementary School, in Cave Creek Unified School District, agreed to a three-year partnership with the Arizona Science Center on July 10.

The partnership will include family science nights, assemblies, in-classroom events for kindergarten through sixth grade, professional development and STEM implementation coaching sessions for teachers, according to a press release.

The STEM — or science, technology, engineering and math — program at Lone Mountain is regarded as one of a kind, the press release stated, employing a full-time STEM teacher who loves robotics and LEGO-engineering.

The partnership was made possible by the generous donations of Kiwanis of Carefree.

