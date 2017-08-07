Carefree Kiwanis support internet safety for Cave Creek schools

The Carefree Kiwanis has presented Cactus Shadows High School and Sonoran Trails Middle School with a generous donation to bring a Digital Citizenship Academy to the students.
In today’s fast-paced world of technology and social media, students may often be unaware of the dangers that exist in the form of digital predators and permanent digital footprint that they are creating through social media — a footprint that will be with them for the rest of their lives.
The financial contribution that Kiwanis has made on behalf of the students, will allow the two schools to educate and inform students, parents and the Cave Creek Community on the dangers that exist in the dark web and the risks that students encounter through social media interactions, according to a press release.
The donation was presented by Rick Heiken, who represented the membership of Carefree Kiwanis.
“Keeping our students safe and providing a safe learning environment is one of the most important things we do as school principals,” said Dr. Steve Bebee, Cactus Shadows principal, in a prepared statement. “I am thankful to the Carefree Kiwanis for helping us keep our students safe in the digital world as well as the learning environment.”
