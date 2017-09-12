Carole Perry’s glass work featured in Empty Bowls event to feed the hungry

Carole Perry, who helped create the Foothills Empty Bowls Lunch in the northern desert more than 17 years ago, intimately knows glass.
Laughing Glass Contemporary Glass Art Studio, Ms. Perry’s business, has been producing original glass artwork for more than 27 years.
The artwork has resulted in thousands of hand-crafted pieces creating a hallmark of colorful glass and ceramic bowls offered at the annual Foothills Empty Bowls Lunch to honor World Hungry Day.
This year, Ms. Perry and other renowned local artists’ glass and ceramic bowls will be available to participants who attend the event at Harold’s Corral, 6895 E. Cave Creek Road, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20.
Guests can select their own unique bowl and are encouraged to donate $15 or more to the cause, according to a press release.
This year’s lunch, a pasta donated by Harold’s Corral, is served in the purchased bowl which is theirs to keep as a lasting reminder of the many empty bowls around the world, the press release stated.
Ms. Perry says she began working with the project because her local community supports artists and as an artist, she wanted to give back in a meaningful way. Friends from the Sonoran Arts League, along with Ms. Perry, began creating and donating bowls to the Empty Bowls project at the Arizona Center in 1997.
After starting the Foothills Empty Bowls Lunch to benefit the Foothills Food Bank at El Pedregal in north Scottsdale in 2000, Empty Bowls has now found a home in Cave Creek. In 2016, the festival garnered more than $16,000 for Foothills Food Bank, the press release stated.
“When I came back to the desert, every magical, mystical thing came together for me,” Ms. Perry said in a prepared statement. “I love what I do and this is where I learned the simplest of rules: the more you give, the more you receive… and, I get to live in the greatest place on Earth.”
Ms. Perry’s work includes both sculptural and functional pieces. Known for her glass “tapestry” sculptures created with thousands of fine glass cane threads, she also claims there are more sets of custom glass dinnerware in the Cave Creek/Carefree area than any place on the planet, the press release stated.
