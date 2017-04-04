‘Catch Me If You Can’ opens on Chaparral High stage April 20

Join Chaparral High School’s award-winning theater department as it presents the musical, “Catch Me If You Can,” April 20-22, at Chaparral High School in Scottsdale.

Based on a true story turned into a hit DreamWorks motion picture, this play follows a clever young con artist as he pretends to be anybody he’s not, while being chased by an equally-clever FBI agent.

“Catch Me If You Can” is presented through special arrangement with Musical Theatre Inernational, according to a press release.

Catch the musical at 7 p.m., April 20-22, in Chaparral High School’s main stage auditorium, 6935 E. Gold Dust Ave., in Scottsdale. Tickets are $12 per person, $8 with student activity card. Additionally a “duty-free” airport-style shop will be available to guests in the auditorium’s lobby during pre-show and intermission.

For ticket sales or more contact Sandy Flayton at sflayton@susd.org.

