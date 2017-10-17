Catholic Relief Services designates NDP as ‘Platinum’ school

Scottsdale’s Notre Dame Preparatory has announced that on Oct. 16 it was recognized as a Platinum Level Catholic Relief Services Global High School, dedicated to advancing Catholic social teaching and compassion for the poor worldwide.
Prior, NDP was a Gold Level school, according to a press release.
To achieve the Platinum Level, NDP was required to complete an annual survey, participate in the CRS Rice Bowl Program during Lent, hold two school wide faith events and one Core Program. Another requirement is that Notre Dame Prep acts as a role model to other Catholic Schools.
Notre Dame Prep went above and beyond the requirements, the press release stated.
NDP’s school-wide events include Eucharistic processions, Adoration, school-wide Rosary, and a build-your-own CRS event. The Core Programs include either a Food Fast (Simple Food Day), hosting a CRS Fair Trade Consignment Sale, advocacy for the voiceless, or helping with CRS Global Emergency Responses.
“To be platinum, we have to do one of these events,” Director of Christian Service Learning, Leslie Gjerstad, said in a prepared statement . “We do all of them.”
Norma Valdez works as the relationship manager for the southwest region of CRS. She provides all the materials and information Global Schools need to hold the schoolwide and core events.
“Leslie is like the Energizer Bunny,” she said in a prepared statement. “She is so organized, and through her dedication, she moves Christian service from students’ heads to their hearts.”
Catholic Relief Services recognizes the vital role Catholic secondary schools play in the Church’s mission of evangelization and catechesis in the United States.
“At NDP, we are excited about our Platinum Level recognition as we continue to teach our students to be grateful and compassionate and to serve as a role model for other high schools,” Ms. Gjerstad said in her statement.
