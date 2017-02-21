Cave Creek Museum’s Home and Garden Tour features four unique homes on March 12

Cave Creek Museum’s “Home and Garden Tour,” featuring four unique homes, will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 12 at the museum located 6140 Skyline Drive.
Tickets cost $35 per person through 5 p.m. on Monday, March 6, for the popular affair that serves as one of the museum’s biggest fund-raising events, according to a press release. Afterwards, tickets will cost $40 per person for the self-guided tour that provides the flexibility to choose the order that you wish to visit the properties. Attendees will receive a pamphlet that serves as the ticket and includes the history with a detailed description of each home.
This year’s tour features four unique homes that range from Western traditional to modern, the release said. On-site docents will point out additional aspects of each home. Some of the homes are on uneven terrain and may not be handicap accessible.
Featured locations are described below:
• Binkovitz Residence: This unique, mid-century modern home boasts spectacular views of the surrounding desert and mountains from its location atop a hill above Rancho Mañana. The modest home, which is owned by Dr. Larry and Jean Binkovitz, uses a creative design to maximize its 1,660 square feet of living space. Functional, built-in bedroom furniture, floor to ceiling windows and an expansive deck give the home a feeling of space that belies its size. The weathered corten steel exterior blends the earthy browns and tans of the surrounding desert, and a cantilevered design will intrigue architecture enthusiasts and novices alike.
• Hamline Residence: One of the original five homes built in Carefree, this historical home was designed by renowned Carefree architect, Gerry Jones, who designed more than 300 mountain residences in Arizona. Many are among the most sought after luxury custom homes in the state. In 2006, the home was remodeled and the exterior was clad with steel that eventually rusted. The new look gives the home a contemporary, industrial appearance continued throughout the interior. Rustic modern architectural details include massive doors, floor to ceiling windows and wood beamed ceilings. Standing at the back of the house, one can see all the way through to the view on the other side of the home.
• Spurgin Residence: A beautiful and sprawling 4,424-square-foot home was designed to house the owners’ extensive fine art collection. The attention to architectural detail and interior décor highlight the incredible artwork throughout the residence. Built in 2005, the home has numerous patios that provide incredible views of Four Peaks, Weavers Needle and even the Fountain Hills Fountain. The guest house patio overlooks the Hohokam archaeological site. A “Kitchen and Garden Boutique” will be conducted at this tour stop, allowing guests to purchase homemade baked goods, small cooking and gardening accessories, plants and crafts. Proceeds will benefit the museum.
• Dickens Home: Reminiscent of an Italian Villa, this recently renovated residence belongs to award-winning artist, Lucy Dickens and her husband, Richard. The ceilings add a unique charm, with a beamed ceiling in the massive great room and a brick ceiling in the kitchen that add to the European ambience throughout. The bathrooms feature antique chests repurposed as sink cabinets. A resort-like backyard, offers views of massive boulders. From the second floor patio, Phoenix city lights can be seen in the evening. Ms. Dickens’ studio will be open during the tour for those interested in seeing her paintings and workspace.
Tickets for the event may be purchased at cavecreekmuseum.org; at the museum, which will also open early at 8 a.m. on Sunday, March 12 to sell tickets; or with credit card by phone. Tickets will not be available at the homes. No pets, food, beverages, or photography will be allowed in the homes. Children under the age of 12 will not be admitted.
For more information, call 480-488-2764 or go to cavecreekmuseum.org.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.