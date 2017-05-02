Cave Creek names Janelle Perrin ‘2017 Teacher of the Year’

Cave Creek Unified School District is celebrating outstanding teaching by honoring Special Education Teacher Janelle Perrin as the 2017 Teacher of the Year.
Ms. Perrin is a teacher at Cactus Shadows High School, according to a press release. She was awarded $3,000, and will complete her application for the Arizona Educational Foundation’s Teacher of the Year.
Also recognized were honorees, Cheryl Holton, Title I Teacher at Desert Willow Elementary School; and Elizabeth Kramer, third grade teacher at Lone Mountain Elementary School. Ms. Holton and Ms. Kramer also received $1,000, the press release stated.
CCUSD’s Teacher of the Year program is financially supported through a generous donation by Barbara and Dick Gunderson. This is the fourth year the Gundersons’ have funded this celebration, the press release stated.
“This is one of the most important celebrations of the year in the Cave Creek Unified School District,” Superintendent Dr. Debbi Burdick, said in the press release.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.