Cave Creek school district announces property tax increase

The Cave Creek Unified School District has announced its intention to raise its primary property taxes to pay for increased expenditures for the 2017-18 fiscal year, beginning July 1.
CCUSD is proposing an increase in its primary property tax levy of $397,722. The proposal will cause Cave Creek Unified School District’s primary property taxes on a $100,000 home to increase from $0 to $2.12, according to a press release.
A public hearing on the proposed tax increase will be held 6 p.m. on Monday, June 26, in the CCUSD Governing Board Room, 33016 N. 60th Street, in Scottsdale.
The raise in primary property taxes over the current level is to pay for increased expenditures in those areas where the CCUSD Governing Board has the authority to increase property taxes, the press release stated.
These amounts proposed are above the qualifying tax levies as prescribed by state law, if applicable. The increase is also exclusive of any changes that may occur from property tax levies for voter approved bonded indebtedness or budget and tax overrides.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.