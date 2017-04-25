Cave Creek superintendent receives communications award

Dr. Debbi Burdick, superintendent of the Cave Creek Unified School District, was named the recipient of the Bob Grossman Leadership in School Communications Award.
This prestigious award from the National School Public Relations Association recognizes a practicing superintendent of schools or CEO of an education agency, service center or intermediate unit for outstanding leadership in school public relations and communications, according to a press release.
“From your steadfast commitment to keeping communication a priority in the face of decimating budget cuts, to your willingness to embrace and take the lead in using new technologies and social media to connect with stakeholders, it is clear that effective communication is a cornerstone of your leadership style,” Richard D. Bagin, APR and executive director, said in the congratulatory letter.
“We are proud to be able to recognize you for making transparent communication a key component of CCUSD’s strategic plan in order to tell the story of your schools and build strong support for student achievement.”
Dr. Burdick will be honored at the NSPRA National Seminar in San Antonio, TX in July, the press release stated.
