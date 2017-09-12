Cave Creek’s Julie Dine selected HTES Teacher of the Year

Cave Creek Unified School District’s Horseshoe Trails Elementary School has announced that kindergarten teacher, Julie Dine, has been selected as the school’s 2017-18 teacher of the year.
Ms. Dine has worked at Horseshoe Trails from the time it opened in 2005, according to a press release. Her passion for students and her quick-wit make Ms. Dine a favorite among both students and staff, the press release stated.
Ms. Dine was chosen as the Teacher of the Year at Horseshoe Trails because of the tireless hours she invests in her classroom, the fun and exciting procedures she uses to engage students, and the way she helps all students achieve incredible things in her class.
“Julie Dine impacts students lives every day as evidenced by the dozens of graduated students who return to her class to thank her for the impact she has made,” Principal Dr. Matt Schenk said in a prepared statement.
