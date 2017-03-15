CBRE completes $4.5M sale of Scottsdale Airpark office, hanger

Mar 15th, 2017 Comments:

Scottsdale hanger and office sold for $4.5 million. (submitted photo)

CBRE Group, Inc., has completed the sale of a Scottsdale Airpark executive office and hangar facility located at 15834 N. 80th Street in Scottsdale.

The buyer is Potts Properties, LLC, according to a press release.

Bill Bayless with CBRE’s Phoenix office represented the buyer. The seller, Hill Valley Real Estate Holdings, LLC, was represented by Airport Property Specialists. Total consideration for the deal was $4.5 million, the release stated.

The 15,000 square foot property features two taxiway access points, custom interior finishes and a third-floor patio with elevator access.

The 4,300 square foot hangar features a 20-foot high tail clearance to accommodate medium-sized business jets, an FAA-approved lighted helipad and a 4,000-gallon underground fueling system.

The buyer has plans to use the property as a corporate office and hangar, the release stated.

    The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.

Tags: , ,
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Comments

You might also like:

Advertisement

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.
WordPress Responsive Theme designed by Theme Junkie