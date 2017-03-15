CBRE completes $4.5M sale of Scottsdale Airpark office, hanger

CBRE Group, Inc., has completed the sale of a Scottsdale Airpark executive office and hangar facility located at 15834 N. 80th Street in Scottsdale.
The buyer is Potts Properties, LLC, according to a press release.
Bill Bayless with CBRE’s Phoenix office represented the buyer. The seller, Hill Valley Real Estate Holdings, LLC, was represented by Airport Property Specialists. Total consideration for the deal was $4.5 million, the release stated.
The 15,000 square foot property features two taxiway access points, custom interior finishes and a third-floor patio with elevator access.
The 4,300 square foot hangar features a 20-foot high tail clearance to accommodate medium-sized business jets, an FAA-approved lighted helipad and a 4,000-gallon underground fueling system.
The buyer has plans to use the property as a corporate office and hangar, the release stated.
