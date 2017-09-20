CCUSD, Scottsdale split costs for school resource officer

Due to the absence of a school grant, Cave Creek Unified School District and the city of Scottsdale have agreed to split the cost of a school resource officer.
The Scottsdale City Council on Sept. 19 approved the use of a Scottsdale Police Department police officer to serve as a School Resource Officer at Cactus Shadows High School.
The city of Scottsdale with SPD and the Cave Creek Unified School District have worked together for the past 15 years to provide an SRO. The program has been a positive resource for the city, its citizens, the school district and students, according to a city staff report.
Cave Creek Unified School District historically has provided 80 percent of the salary and benefits for the assigned officer, representing the 10-month duty assignment. CCUSD’s portion was previously provided through a Safe Schools Grant. The school district, however, was not awarded the grant for fiscal year 2017-18.
Without the grant, CCUSD will pay 50 percent of the SRO salary and benefits this year, equaling $62,217, while a solution to return to the traditional 80 percent split in the future is sought.
The SRO position is fully funded in the police department operating budget, the city staff report stated. The Cave Creek SRO handles calls for service on campus, and works as a detective when possible following up on his own cases and other school related cases.
The Scottsdale City Council approved the resolution on consent during a Tuesday, Sept. 19 meeting.
