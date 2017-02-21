CCUSD world language program teachers, assistants introduced

At the Feb. 13 Cave Creek Unified School District Governing Board meeting, Cristina Ladas, world language coordinator, introduced the World Language guest teachers and assistants for the district.
Each year, CCUSD receives guest teachers and assistants from other countries, according to a press release.
“This year we are honored to have 11 teachers from China and Spain and assistants from France and Spain,” said Ms. Ladas in the press release.
“All of these teachers and assistants arrive on a cultural exchange visa with the goal of sharing their language and culture while learning about American education.”
CCUSD has established partnerships with the Embassy of Spain, Embassy of France, ASU Confucius Institute and the College Board Chinese Guest Teacher Program.
“We consider our international guest teachers a true gift and could not have the robust world language and immersion programs that we do without their support,” Ms. Ladas said in the release.
Welcome from China:
- Tian Jing – Chinese kindergarten and FLEX teacher at Horseshoe Trails Elementary;
- Yin Chunxiang – Chinese Immersion and FLEX teacher at HTES;
- Si Qi – Chinese K-3rd grade FLEX teacher at LMES;
- Wang Zhen – 7th grade Chinese at STMS;
- Wang Yunhua – Chinese 1/2 and 3/4 at Cactus Shadows High School.
Welcome from France:
- Maryline DesPierres – assistant to 1st Grade French Immersion & World French specialist for K-2 at Desert Sun Academy;
- Veda Muhammad – assistant to Kinder French Immersion at DSA.
Welcome from Spain:
- Lucia Franjo – Spanish 7th grade at Sonoran Trails Middle School;
- Irene Camarasa – Spanish Immersion 6th grade at Desert Willow Elementary;
- Raquel Torregrosa – Spanish Immersion 4th grade at DWES;
- Alex Cebria Aparisi – assistant to K-6 Spanish Immersion teachers DWES.
“CCUSD has been extremely fortunate to have benefited from our world language partner organizations in bringing such talented educators to our students and schools,” said Superintendent Dr. Debbi Burdick, in the press release. “Our guest geachers bring valuable cultural awareness and skill sets to our students and staff. Our hope is to continue to grow these partnerships and continue to host such dedicated teachers from around the world.”
