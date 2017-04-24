Celebrated vocalist extraordinaire, Lizz Wright, returns to MIM

Apr 24th, 2017

Georgia native, Lizz Wright, will be returning to north Phoenix’s Musical Instrument Museum for a May 1 concert.

Ms. Wright has established herself as a powerful singer-songwriter with a remarkable alto voice, according to a press release. With peculiar focus, she seamlessly weaves through the genres of gospel, jazz, folk, pop, and blues, handling them like colors on a palette.

Ms. Wright will be performing at MIM Music Theater, 4725 E. Mayo Blvd., in Phoenix, at 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 1.

Ms. Wright has been charming music lovers worldwide and even gained a few high-profile fans from the White House to Paisley Park.

Her song “Lean In” was recently featured on former President Obama’s Summer Playlist. Last year, Ms. Wright’s performance at the Dakota Jazz Club caught the attention of legendary music artist Prince, two nights before his death. Ms. Wright returned to the Dakota this past week to commemorate his passing.

Ticket prices range from $48.50 to $63.50. To purchase please visit mim.org or call the box office at 480-478-6000.

