Cement Tile Shop opens second brick and mortar design center in Old Town Scottsdale

Tampa-based Cement Tile Shop, a supplier of handmade cement tile, opened its second brick and mortar design center in Old Town Scottsdale at 7051 E 5th Ave, Suite H.
The design center, designed by Tampa based Junto Design Studio, features hundreds of handmade cement tile designs. Cement Tile Shop, owned by Chris and Jennifer Clamp, supplies projects worldwide through warehouses in Phoenix, Tampa and a European division based in the United Kingdom, according to a press release.
The design center is an opportunity for local clients to see, feel and touch the product and obtain samples. The interactive design center will let customers see in-stock product, as well as mix and match colors to create custom tiles.
“We are thrilled to open in and be a part of the Old Town Scottsdale community,” said Mr. Clamp in a prepared statement.
Cement tile is handmade via a centuries old process of hydraulically pressed tiles custom made in a metal mold. The tiles, including the patterned color layer, are entirely concrete, not painted, the release detailed. Since the tiles are not fired in an oven, they are environmentally friendly.
Cement Tile Shop tiles have been featured on popular shows such as HGTV’s Fixer Upper, House Hunters Renovation and Property Brothers. Cement Tile Shop’s projects worldwide include places such as Hong Kong (Qantas Lounge at Hong Kong International Airport), Abu Dhabi (Celebrity chef Todd English’s Olives) and J.Crew (London, South Korea, Dubai).
For more information about Cement Tile Shop go to: cementtileshop.com
