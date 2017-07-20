Chaparral High student competes for Miss Teen USA crown

Seventeen-year-old Scottsdale native, Karlina Riggs is preparing to compete for the crown and represent her home state in the 2017 Miss Teen USA competition on July 29, here in Phoenix.
In addition to competing in pageants, Miss Riggs is dedicated to her schoolwork and extracurricular activities. She is currently an AP and Honors student at Chaparral High School, and plays an active role in the Best Buddies program and National Honor Society, according to a press release.
Due to the strong emphasis on her curriculum, Miss Riggs was chosen to represent the 24,000 students in her school district as a student advisor to the Scottsdale Unified School District School Board.
Miss Riggs’ hard work and dedication in the classroom paid off when she was chosen to attend the Pre-College Program at Harvard University this summer, where she studied the evolution of medicine while also heightening her passion for helping others and promoting change.
“I strongly believe that in order for the people of my generation to be strong and successful leaders of tomorrow, it is our responsibility as citizens to understand who and what shaped our nation,” Miss Riggs said in the press release.
For this reason, Miss Riggs is working to promote the civics education initiative which requires high school students to pass a civics test as a graduation prerequisite requirement.
Over the past several years, the Scottsdale teen has combined her love of sports and children by volunteering at The Miracle League of Arizona, where she helps children with disabilities play baseball. These children are her motivation, and helping them has inspired her to pursue a career in pediatric medicine, the press release stated.
The winner of Miss Teen USA will spend her reign developing and fulfilling personal and professional goals, as well as traveling locally and nationally to expand awareness of important causes and initiatives.
The Miss Teen USA title includes a scholarship for further education, a cash prize and access to The Miss Universe Organization’s global network of resources, which helps foster the goals of young women by building self-confidence needed for success.
The preliminary competition will be held in Phoenix at Symphony Hall at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 28, and the finals competition will be 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 29.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.