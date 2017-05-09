Chaparral students stage ‘Wiley and the Hairy Man’

Chaparral High School is at 6935 E. Gold Dust Ave., in Scottsdale. (file photo)

Chaparral High School’s award-winning theatre department has announced the performance of Suzan Zeder’s “Wiley and the Hairy Man,” a charming folktale-turned-urban legend.

Chaparral’s student actors will present the production 7 p.m. Tuesday May 16, and 7 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at the school’s Black Box Theater, 6935 E. Gold Dust Ave., in Scottsdale.

“Wiley and the Hairy Man,” is set in bayou country, the story centers on a young boy who, with a little help from his loyal dog and conjure-woman mother, battles the legendary hairy man.

Chaparral students will also be performing this play at the Fringe Theater Festival, an invitation-only event, in Scotland this summer, according to a press release.

Tickets to the local production are $5 per person. For ticket sales or more information contact Ed Como at ecomo@susdd.org.

