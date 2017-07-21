Chauncey Lane project is underway and set to open next summer

DBM Ventures, LGE Design Build and the city of Scottsdale announce that the Chauncey Lane project, consisting of shopping, dining and entertainment destination, at the corner of Scottsdale Road and Chauncey Lane is underway.
The $25-million project will add to the Scottsdale scene with its high-end retailers, restaurants and fitness centers adjacent to luxury residences, according to a press release on the 53,000-square-foot mixed-use project planned to open next summer, attracting newcomers and locals.
“I appreciate this new investment in Scottsdale,” said Scottsdale Mayor Jim Lane in a prepared statement. “This is a great mixed-use project in a great location that will provide wonderful new amenities for our citizens and visitors.”
“From its walkability to its luxurious exterior and interior features, every element of Chauncey Lane will be thoughtfully, artfully designed and executed,” said LGE Design Build President and CEO David Sellers in a prepared statement. “Expect an upscale, interconnected environment that offers virtually everything you need at one address.”
DBM Ventures, the developer, partnered with LGE Design Build as general contractor and Cawley Architects/AV3 Design serves as lead architect for the project, the release noted.
The adjacent luxury residential component from JLB Partners sets a standard with more than 300 units, featuring state-of-the-art amenities, interiors and common areas plus features including a rooftop exercise clubhouse and pool.
“The trend now-a-days is to stick closer to home,” said Mr. Sellers. “Chauncey Lane offers the same luxuries as today’s thriving downtown areas, but without the parking headaches or commute home.”
“From a developmental perspective, this part of Scottsdale is an ideal investment opportunity,” added Bret Anderson, of DBM Ventures, in the release. “There’s a strong existing residential component, productive, successful people and an incomparable quality of life.”
Go to ChaunceyLane.com or LGEDesignBuild.com.
