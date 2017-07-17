Children’s learning, play festival expands for return to Scottsdale

The second annual Children’s Learning & Play Festival presented by Tuft and Needle returns to WestWorld of Scottsdale at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9.
With over 12,000 attendees in its inaugural year, this event will be even bigger with authors, illustrators, live performances and all-day activities for toddlers, children and young families, according to a press release.
The fun-filled educational festival is air-conditioned, open to the public and free thanks to the Friends of the Scottsdale Public Library.
The festival offers live readings, STEM activities, inflatables and rides, face-painting, puppet shows, sing-alongs, interactive activities and photo opportunities with Super Heroes, Princesses and Super Why! from the hit PBS Kids TV series.
Returning this year will be Mrs. B’s Story Time presented by Cold Stone Creamery, Dino Crew Entertainment Zone’s life-sized dinosaurs by BASIS, STEM 4 Kids Zone by Tonto Creek Camp, Health & Fitness Zone by the YMCA, and Nature and Wildlife Conservation Zone by the Desert Discovery Center, the press release stated.
Storytelling, magic, and entertainment will be showcased on the Tuft & Needle Main Stage and performing arts will adorn the Scottsdale Arts Stage.
The Awesome Toddlers Play Zone by Friends of the Scottsdale Public Library, “Show of the City” with Scottsdale Fire & Police and other city services and vehicles, and the Scottsdale Library’s Play Palooza will also return.
There are hours of educational excitement to be had and experienced by all, at no cost whatsoever. Food concessions, face painting, and the inflatable rides require payment.
The Children’s Learning & Play will be held at WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 N. Pima Road. Admission is free. Parking $5.00. Donations of non-perishable food items for the Vista Del Camino Food Bank to help those in need will be accepted.
For more, visit www.azchildrensfestival.com.
