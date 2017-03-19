The all-volunteer East Valley Women’s League’s Cinderella Affair for high school juniors and seniors to choose new and gently-used formal wear along with shoes, purses and accessories at no cost is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, March 25, April 1 and 8 at 411 N. McKemy in Chandler.
Last year, nearly 1,500 dresses were given away to students statewide and more than 11,000 have been handed out since the program began in 2002.
“Our goal is and always will be to help make proms affordable and memorable for high school juniors and seniors across Arizona,” said Chief Fairy Godmother Traci Estenson.
“Every year, we are overwhelmed by the incredible gratitude – and endless smiles – from the hundreds of young people who come to the Cinderella Affair Boutique. It’s as much fun for our volunteers as it is for the young people who come through our doors.”
For this year’s Cinderella Affair, students from the East Valley Institute of Technology competed in a design contest organized by the AZ Apparel Foundation to create a plus-size prom dress that would be manufactured for the annual prom-dress giveaway. Nicole Begay was the winning student designer.
AZ Apparel Foundation teamed up with LabelHorde and AZ Fashion Source to provide the technical design, pattern making, prototyping, sourcing, branding and manufacturing for the project at Tempe’s new fashion incubator building, F.A.B.R.I.C.
Juniors and seniors with valid IDs participating in the Cinderella Affair will be provided with a numbered ticket upon their arrival at the Cinderella Affair Boutique. Once that number is called, girls will be escorted to the dress room to choose five dresses to try on. Volunteers will provide guidance and assistance.
Once a final selection has been made, volunteers will escort the students to a separate room to select shoes and accessories.
Volunteer seamstresses will be on hand to make minor alterations and repairs. If needed, a dry-cleaning voucher may be provided. Once the final selection is made, there are no exchanges.
Event donors include Arbonne International Foundation, Captured Moments by Rita and Company, Uptown Bridal & Boutique and Strut Bridal Salon. In addition to EVWL members, other volunteers are from the Assistance League of East Valley; AVNET Technology Solutions; CSI, ETC.; East Valley Beaders; Group USA; Paypal; Jenny Holsmann-Tetreault; Jenny Norton; Linda Pernell; Western States Drycleaners & Launders Association.
Additional donors include 91st Avenue Cleaners – Peoria; Apache Junction Cleaners; Acadia Cleaners – Phoenix; Avalon Cleaners – Chandler; Bartoli Cleaners – Phoenix; Billy’s Cleaners – Phoenix; Catalina $1.75 Cleaners – Chandler; Corral Cleaners – Phoenix; Delia’s Cleaners – Phoenix (Several locations); Desert Dry Clean – Tempe; El Dorado Cleaners, Phoenix; Fashion Cleaners – Phoenix; Fresh Cleaners – Chandler; Frontier Cleaners – Peoria; Garcia Cleaners & Shirt Laundry – Tucson; Horizon Cleaners – Mesa; Hourly Cleaners – Tucson; JC One Hour Cleaners – Mesa; Janson Cleaners – Cave Creek; Lake Pleasant Cleaners – Peoria; Mark’s Cleaners – Scottsdale; Martinizing Dry Cleaning – Tempe; Mastel Cleaners – Scottsdale; Monte Vista Cleaners – Glendale; Monterey Cleaners – Chandler; Mountain Air Cleaners – Prescott; Ogden Cleaners – Flagstaff; Oxford Cleaners – Chandler; Plaza Cleaners II – Sun City West; Grand Village Cleaners – Surprise; Plaza Del Sol Cleaners – Sun City; Pony Express Cleaners – Scottsdale; Quality 1st Dry Cleaning & Laundry – Casa Grande; Pristine Cleaners – Casa Grande; Regal Discount Cleaners – Phoenix; Regency Cleaners – Phoenix & Tempe; Seville Cleaners – Scottsdale; Su Casa Dry Cleaners – Mesa; Louie’s Ultra Cleaners – Glendale; Uptowne Drycleaning – Phoenix.
For more information about the Cinderella Affair and how to donate dresses and for volunteer opportunities, visit www.cinderellaaffair.org.
