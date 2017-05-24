City council approves profitable deal with Rural/Metro FD

The Scottsdale City Council approved on consent a mutual aid agreement between the city and Rural/Metro Fire Department, Inc., to begin charging for operational responses.
At a Tuesday, May 23 city council meeting held at City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd., the elected leaders approved — with a 7-0 vote — the new agreement to charge the Rural/Metro Fire Department, Inc. for operational responses by the Scottsdale Fire Department, effective July 1.
The Scottsdale Fire Department responds to adjoining jurisdictions serviced by the Rural/Metro Fire Department upon a mutual aid request, and is not being reimbursed for these responses. The new agreement will bring an additional $20,000 annually to the General Operating Fund, the Scottsdale city staff report states.
With the proposed mutual aid request, the Scottsdale Fire Department can be reimbursed for fire, emergency medical and rescue services provided to the Rural/Metro Fire Department, Inc., within these jurisdictions.
“Mutual aid requests and responses will help increase the capabilities of both fire departments’ operations through increase inter-operability in mutual situations thereby increasing public safety for both operations,” the city staff report states.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.