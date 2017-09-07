City gives $75K to fund Scottsdale Gallery Association ArtWalk effort

Scottsdale City Council has approved a three-year funding agreement with the Scottsdale Gallery Association to be used toward event retention and development for the weekly ArtWalk.
Downtown Scottsdale’s ArtWalk event is entering its 42nd year, and is considered a longstanding community event. Due to the event’s history, a three-year funding agreement not to exceed $75,000 annually, has been approved to support the ArtWalk and develop the ArtWalk’s Gold Palette Series.
The Gold Palette is a series of seven Thursday night events beginning in November and concluding in April, according to a city staff report.
On Aug. 15, the Tourism Development Commission recommended the city council support the three-year agreement, with a change of attendance increasing from 10 percent to 20 percent year over year.
The series is anticipated to attract 14,000 attendees and provide the city with media and promotional value in excess of $87,016, according to a city staff report.
Outlined in the three year event agreement are marketing and promotional benefits focused on highlighting Scottsdale. The following contractual requirements will be added to ensure the event’s continued growth and success:
- Increase direct dollar non-city sponsorship by $3,500 and $2,300 in-kind support annually;
- Increase direct dollar event marketing expenditure by $3,500 annually;
- Increase event series attendance by 20 percent annually;
- Increase event series participation by five galleries annually.
