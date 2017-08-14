City hosts downtown Scottsdale marketing update sessions

Aug 14th, 2017 Comments:

The Scottsdale Tourism and Events Department along with Experience Scottsdale is providing updates on the latest marketing and advertising efforts to promote Downtown Scottsdale to both visitors and locals.

Downtown Scottsdale business owners, employees and stakeholders are invited to join the city of Scottsdale and Experience Scottsdale at Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

The two identical presentations will be held from 8:00 to 10:30 a.m. and from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

 

    The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.

Tags: , , ,
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

You might also like:

Advertisement

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.
WordPress Responsive Theme designed by Theme Junkie