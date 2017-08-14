City hosts downtown Scottsdale marketing update sessions

The Scottsdale Tourism and Events Department along with Experience Scottsdale is providing updates on the latest marketing and advertising efforts to promote Downtown Scottsdale to both visitors and locals.
Downtown Scottsdale business owners, employees and stakeholders are invited to join the city of Scottsdale and Experience Scottsdale at Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West on Wednesday, Aug. 30.
The two identical presentations will be held from 8:00 to 10:30 a.m. and from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.