City of Scottsdale releases fiscal year 2017-18 budget proposal

Scottsdale budget season is in full swing as city chieftains continue to discover strategies for affording municipal desires within local revenue confines.
Fiscal year 2017-18 begins Saturday, July 1 in the city of Scottsdale.
The Scottsdale General Fund, which provides for day-to-day operations of the city, is $278.3 million for fiscal year 2016-17 with 47 percent of those funds derived from local sales taxes whereas property tax levies, state-shared revenues and charges for services account for the majority of local funds.
Scottsdale Budget Director Judy Doyle, at a Jan. 31 work session discussion, said the city does not have enough anticipated revenue to sustain the needs and priorities of the municipality. A looming liability of unpaid public safety pensions and infrastructure maintenance costs appear to be an emerging budgetary issue.
However, the city of Scottsdale has released its first budget proposal for the upcoming fiscal year and is available for public review at the city’s website.
City officials say the proposed budget is a starting point for additional conversations with Scottsdale City Council and the community before final budget adoption that is expected to occur by June 13.
The budget will be discussed at several public meetings held at City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd. These meetings will be televised on Scottsdale Video Network — Cox Cable channel 11 and Century Link Channel 8001 — and live streamed at ScottsdaleAZ.gov, search “live stream.” The schedule is:
- Tuesday, April 25
Presentation, discussion and possible council direction on the proposed operating budget and capital improvement plan
- Tuesday, May 9 (if needed)
Discussion and possible direction on the proposed operating budget and capital improvement plan
- Tuesday, May 23
Public hearing and tentative budget adoption; final adoption of rates & fees
- Tuesday, June 13
Public hearing and final budget adoption; truth and taxation hearing (if needed)
- Tuesday, June 27
Public hearing and final adoption of tax levies
