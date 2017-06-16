City of Scottsdale concludes 2017 small business training series

The city of Scottsdale Economic Development Department, in partnership with several community partners recently concluded its five-week spring small business training series.
Entrepreneurs, startups and business owners gathered at SkySong, the ASU Scottsdale Innovation Center, where area business leaders provided insight on topics covering:
- Product market fit
- Marketing and public relations
- Recruitment
- Raising
- Community resources
“This series is getting better every year as we better hone in on the needs of Scottsdale small businesses and continue to provide what they need,” said Francine Hardaway of Stealthmode Partners, in a press release. “The attendance goes up as the needs get met. This is how it should work!”
More than 70 attendees participated in the series, 10 direct mentoring appointments were held and seven industry leaders presented in their areas of expertise, the press release stated.
Fourteen participants attended three out of five presentations; these participants were congratulated and presented with a certificate of completion at a recent city council subcommittee on economic development June 8.
“The information presented and speakers who were made accessible are great resources for entrepreneurs like myself,” series participant, Steven Haase said in the press release. “It’s also very encouraging to see cities like Scottsdale recognizing the importance of cultivating startups and entrepreneurship. It’s partnerships like this that really help move the whole startup business ecosystem forward.”
Local economic development specialist Mark Paratore says the training system in Scottsdale helps provide the community with leaders, entrepreneurs and strategic partners.
“There is a tremendous value in economic development working directly with entrepreneurs to provide services and resources they need to build and grow their businesses,” Mr. Paratore said in the press release.
“The training series is a great way to cultivate a prosperous small business ecosystem in Scottsdale by working with our strategic partners, industry leaders and entrepreneurs. We look forward to continuing this series in the fall.”
The following participants earned a certificate of completion:
- William Kowal: WDK Analytics
- Douglas Reeve: Topline Cardio
- Dierk Seeburg: IcoText
- Michael Connor: Catalyst Sale LLC
- Jordan Tuten: cmdR Consulting
- Monica Nicodemus: Joyridesaz
- Kirk Nicodemus: Joyridesaz
- Bill Horner: ShaveHarbor.com
- Chris Swatty: C3 Technology Solutions LLC
- Matt Kalina: Kalina Enterprises
- Mike Simmons: Catalyst Sale LLC
- Thomas Kee
- Alex Wasson
- Steven Haase
Visit ChooseScottsdale.com for more information and resources provided by Scottsdale Economic Development’s small business training programs.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.