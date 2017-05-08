City: water line installation restricts Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard traffic

The city of Scottsdale will be installing a new water line under Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard beginning this summer as part of an ongoing project to improve operational efficiency and water service reliability, city officials say.
Phase one of this project was completed last December, which included installing a new main under Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard between Shea Boulevard and Via Linda, according to a press release.
Phase two will extend the new main under Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard between Via Linda and 90th Street.
Water line installation is a significant construction activity, but Scottsdale is committed to minimizing customer impacts and supporting local business operations, the press release stated.
Scottsdale Water will be sending regular updates throughout the project. The public is encouraged to sign up for these updates at ScottsdaleAZ.gov, search “FLW water line.”
Lane closure information
The water line installation will take place in the westbound lanes of Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard with two-way traffic being diverted to the eastbound lanes as necessary.
To complete the project as efficiently as possible, multiple crews will be working in various zones along Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard simultaneously and work will not be completed in one linear progression, the press release stated.
Three sections have been deemed priority areas and will be completed first:
- Thompson Peak intersection: Construction will restrict and, at times, prohibit all left turns through the intersection. This section will be completed during the summer to reopen this major intersection as quickly as possible.
- Thunderbird Road to Celtic Drive: Work on either side of 100th Street is given top priority to ensure construction is completed during the Scottsdale Unified School District summer break.
- Cactus Road to Via Linda: This section of work will require the prohibition of left turns from southbound Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard to northbound Via Linda. This section will be completed during the summer to ensure the intersection is reopened prior to the start of the SUSD school year.
Preconstruction activities will begin May 15. Full construction mobilization will begin after Memorial Day weekend.
