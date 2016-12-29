City’s Christmas tree roundup takes place Jan. 9-13

Scottsdale will be hosting its citywide roundup to collect old Christmas trees.
Resident with collection service should leave their tree curbside by 5 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9.
Stands, lights and ornaments need to be removed, according to a press release. No artificial trees will be collected.
Residents who miss the tree roundup or do not have residential collection services can drop their tree off between 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Scottsdale Ranch Park, 10400 E. Via Linda, or Eldorado Park, 2311 N. Miller Road.
All trees collected will be turned into compost or mulch.
