City’s Christmas tree roundup takes place Jan. 9-13

Dec 29th, 2016

Scottsdale will be hosting its citywide roundup to collect old Christmas trees.

Resident with collection service should leave their tree curbside by 5 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9.

Stands, lights and ornaments need to be removed, according to a press release. No artificial trees will be collected.

Residents who miss the tree roundup or do not have residential collection services can drop their tree off between 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Scottsdale Ranch Park, 10400 E. Via Linda, or Eldorado Park, 2311 N. Miller Road.

All trees collected will be turned into compost or mulch.

