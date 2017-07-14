Close-out summer break with free Scottsdale reception Aug. 26

Jul 14th, 2017

Bird Cloud Island will close Aug. 31, at Civic Center Library, 3839 N. Drinkwater Blvd. in Scottsdale. (submitted photo)

Scottsdale Public Art invites residents to say farewell to the summer 2017 family-friendly exhibit Bird Cloud Island created by local-artist Koryn Woodward Wasson with a special closing reception party.

From 7-10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, the Gallery @ The Civic Center Library will be transformed into an indoor “pool” party with the birds.

This free event includes bird-themed Bingo with prizes, kid-friendly crafts, luau-themed movie screenings, limbo games, music and complimentary snacks and refreshments, according to a press release.

Guests are encouraged to come dressed in typical pool-party attire, such as Hawaiian shirts, flip-flops, swimsuits with cover-ups, and as their favorite feathered friends, including the Arizona native Road Runner, Gambel’s Quail, Cactus Wren and more.

“Bird Cloud Island” is a midcentury modern-inspired exhibition and “hotel” where visitors can get out of the summer heat and enjoy some rest and relaxation alongside their feathered friends.

While exploring the hotel as either a guest or a concierge-in-training, visitors can enjoy the resort’s special bird-friendly amenities along with a variety of free, art-making and educational workshops and artist talks.

Upcoming Events:

July 15: 10 a.m.–Noon – Bird Cloud Island Masks: Join us on stage in your best bird costume. Create a bird mask with feathers, sequins and fun colors. What kind of bird will you be?

July 27: 4-5 p.m. – Macramé Hummingbird Feeders Workshop: Learn how to tie string into macramé for a hanging bird feeder with Amy Guerrerro, local macramé artist and entrepreneur.

Aug. 12: 10-11 a.m. – Bird Puppets Workshop: Join us to make up to three different bird puppets: paper finger puppet, sock puppet and paper cup puppet with local actor, director and puppet maker, Steve Wilcox.

Aug. 16: 6:30–8 p.m. – “I’m a Hardwood Steiger Addict” Presentation by Cynthia DeVillemarette: A presentation for lovers of kitsch, Southwest design, silkscreen and Arizona midcentury modern design.

Aug. 26: 7–10 p.m. – Bird Cloud Island Pool Party: Closing reception celebration with games, crafts, activities and more.

Bird Cloud Island by Koryn Woodward Wasson is on view through Aug. 31 and has been made possible by a generous donation from the Carstens Family Funds.

