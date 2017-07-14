Close-out summer break with free Scottsdale reception Aug. 26

Scottsdale Public Art invites residents to say farewell to the summer 2017 family-friendly exhibit Bird Cloud Island created by local-artist Koryn Woodward Wasson with a special closing reception party.
From 7-10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, the Gallery @ The Civic Center Library will be transformed into an indoor “pool” party with the birds.
This free event includes bird-themed Bingo with prizes, kid-friendly crafts, luau-themed movie screenings, limbo games, music and complimentary snacks and refreshments, according to a press release.
Guests are encouraged to come dressed in typical pool-party attire, such as Hawaiian shirts, flip-flops, swimsuits with cover-ups, and as their favorite feathered friends, including the Arizona native Road Runner, Gambel’s Quail, Cactus Wren and more.
“Bird Cloud Island” is a midcentury modern-inspired exhibition and “hotel” where visitors can get out of the summer heat and enjoy some rest and relaxation alongside their feathered friends.
While exploring the hotel as either a guest or a concierge-in-training, visitors can enjoy the resort’s special bird-friendly amenities along with a variety of free, art-making and educational workshops and artist talks.
Upcoming Events:
July 15: 10 a.m.–Noon – Bird Cloud Island Masks: Join us on stage in your best bird costume. Create a bird mask with feathers, sequins and fun colors. What kind of bird will you be?
July 27: 4-5 p.m. – Macramé Hummingbird Feeders Workshop: Learn how to tie string into macramé for a hanging bird feeder with Amy Guerrerro, local macramé artist and entrepreneur.
Aug. 12: 10-11 a.m. – Bird Puppets Workshop: Join us to make up to three different bird puppets: paper finger puppet, sock puppet and paper cup puppet with local actor, director and puppet maker, Steve Wilcox.
Aug. 16: 6:30–8 p.m. – “I’m a Hardwood Steiger Addict” Presentation by Cynthia DeVillemarette: A presentation for lovers of kitsch, Southwest design, silkscreen and Arizona midcentury modern design.
Aug. 26: 7–10 p.m. – Bird Cloud Island Pool Party: Closing reception celebration with games, crafts, activities and more.
Bird Cloud Island by Koryn Woodward Wasson is on view through Aug. 31 and has been made possible by a generous donation from the Carstens Family Funds.
