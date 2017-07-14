Club Pilates studio will celebrate its grand opening in Scottsdale

Club Pilates will celebrate its grand opening with free demonstration classes, special membership pricing, retail apparel discounts, raffle drawings and complimentary chair massages on Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30, at 8787 N. Scottsdale Rd. at The Shoppes Gainey Ranch.
The Gainey Ranch location, owned by Keith and Yvette Jacobs, follows their first site at Shea and the 101 in the Sprouts Shopping Center. According to a press release, the couple is excited to add new local jobs to the area and have plans of expanding to the Arcadia market.
“Both my husband are I very active in fitness, and have enjoyed visiting the greater Scottsdale area for many years, ever since Keith graduated from Arizona State,” said Mrs. Jacobs in a prepared statement. “Being able to take a passion of ours, and incorporate into a fantastic business model, where we can help change lives, is very rewarding for us personally. Keith was on the verge of needing back surgery several years ago, and through fitness and weight loss, he avoided surgery. And, we are both very grateful in meeting so many great people as we transitioned into a healthier, active lifestyle for both of us.”
The new boutique studio opened last month, offering a total body workout that helps with posture, balance, flexibility and strength, according to the release. Members choose from group classes with a variety of equipment, including reformers, EXO chairs, TRX, springboard and Barre. Club.
The boutique fitness studio specializes in strength-training classes for all ages. The pilates franchise, founded in 2007, is based in Costa Mesa, Calif. Club Pilates has partnered with American Express to offer new members a $250 travel credit when they sign up for specific packages.
For more information, go to clubpilates.com/gaineyranch or call 480-462-1299.
